KUALA LUMPUR: Victims of the recent gas pipeline explosion and fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, who have registered for temporary housing assistance at Pangsapuri Seri Suria in Kota Warisan, Sepang, can collect their keys and move into their rental units starting this Wednesday.

Selangor Housing and Culture Exco Datuk Borhan Aman Shah said 100 Rumah Selangorku units are being offered by the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) on a first come, first served basis.

He explained that once registration concludes today, the state will verify the list of applicants with the district office to ensure only registered victims receive the assistance.

“If everything is in order, keys will be handed over on Wednesday and tenants can move in at their convenience.

“LPHS is offering 100 units measuring 1,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These are brand-new units equipped with ceiling fans and lighting,“ he said during a housing offer briefing at Masjid Putra Heights earlier today.

Borhan said the rent has been set at RM850 per month, significantly lower than the actual market rate of RM1,800, with the deposit exempted. Payment mechanisms will be discussed further to accommodate the affected victims.

He said that after the initial six-month period, continued tenancy would be considered for victims who have yet to secure permanent housing.

Under the SMART Rental Scheme, eligible tenants may be offered the option to rent the units for a period of either three or five years, with the potential to receive a 30 percent rebate.

He added that the state government will also do its best to assist victims preferring rental options elsewhere.

The catastrophe on April 1 destroyed 81 houses, with structural damage exceeding 40 percent. Another 81 houses were partially damaged, while fifty-seven homes were affected but did not catch fire.

A total of 218 houses, including those in Kampung Tengah, Puchong, remained unscathed.