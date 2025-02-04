Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze: 111 still receiving treatment, 13 in red zone

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 111 victims are still receiving treatment at hospitals following the gas pipeline fire in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya yesterday, with 13 of them in critical condition (red zone).

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that of this number, 55 victims were treated in the yellow zone, while 43 were in the green zone.

“Seventy-five victims are at Sultan Idris Shah Serdang Hospital and Cyberjaya Hospital, while 36 others are being treated at different hospitals, including Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital,“ he told reporters at the Incident Control Post (PKTK) in Subang today.

Wan Azlan added that, so far, 529 victims are being accommodated at two relief centres, namely 485 people from 110 families at the Putra Heights Mosque Hall, and 44 people from eight families at the MBSJ Multi-Purpose Hall (Camelia).

He also said that 235 premises and 399 vehicles were affected in the incident.

“To date, the police have received 59 reports, including those related to damaged homes and vehicles, injuries, and land issues,“ he said.