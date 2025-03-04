Victims of Putra Heights fire urged to lodge police report

KUALA LUMPUR: Those affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, including the victims, are advised to lodge police reports to facilitate the investigation process and distribution of assistance.

Kota Raja Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the police reports were important to to facilitate follow-up action by the authorities, including extending assistance to the victims concerned.

“We urged all those affected to file reports involving the damage, loss and so on. The police have opened more counters to facilitate this process,“ he told reporters after visiting the Incident Command Post (PKTK) in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights here, today.

Yesterday, Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that the police had received 66 reports from victims in the fire incident, most of them over damage to their homes and vehicles.

On Tuesday, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) confirmed that the fire occurred at the main pipeline owned by Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB).

The fire, which broke out at 8.10 am, took almost eight hours to extinguish and resulted in the formation of a 32-foot deep crater measuring approximately 70x80 feet at the scene.

Mohamad, who is Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, said the affected homeowners were allowed to return to their houses in stages today for inventory inspection.

They will be accompanied by the police and personnel from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue department and also Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

He said the fire affected 485 people with 33 of them still in hospital for treatment.