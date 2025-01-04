SERDANG: Several victims injured in the Petronas gas pipeline fire incident on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya this morning, have been arriving at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital since 9 am.

A survey at the hospital found that its Emergency and Trauma Department staff had made thorough preparations to receive and treat the victims.

One of the staff said that the non-critical and semi-critical zones are also temporarily closed to the public to give priority to the fire victims to ensure a smoother treatment process.

Meanwhile, Rohanawati Ismail, 49, the mother of one of the fire victims said the extent of the injuries suffered by her eldest son, 28, has not yet been determined.

“My son lives with my in-laws in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru and there were nine people in the house at the time of the incident. He managed to call me at 8.20 am and informed me that there was a gas explosion and that they would be sent to the hospital.

“The back of his body was completely burned while his wife was burned on the legs while the parents-in-law also suffered burns on their bodies, and three family members are in critical condition,“ she said when met in the hospital compound.

She said yesterday on the first day of Syawal, her eldest child celebrated Eid at his house in Klang.

“My daughter-in-law kept begging for forgiveness from me. At that time, I also felt uneasy...,“ said the mother of three.

An Indonesian man. 30, who wanted to be known only as Rusman, came to the hospital to accompany his friend who was injured in the fire. He described the heat during the incident as intense, like being burned.

“At that time, I was cooking, and I heard a loud explosion and thought a plane had passed by. After that, I saw flames shooting up high,“ said Rusman, a contractor.

He said his 36-year-old friend was sent to the hospital for treatment after fainting while running to save himself.

“I live in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, about 300 metres from the location. When the incident occurred, we ran out of the house to save ourselves by crossing the river,“ he added.