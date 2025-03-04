PETALING JAYA: The Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze last Tuesday, has resulted in industrial bakery giant producing Massimo bread products having their operations disrupted temporarily.

In a statement, today, its company The Italian Baker Sdn Bhd (TIB), stated the supply of liquefied natural gas to its factory was temporarily suspended by its supplier pending restoration efforts.

“Due to this situation, the availability of our bakery products in stores may be temporarily limited starting April 4 until further notice. We deeply value your support and regret any disappointment this may cause.

“Updates will be shared on our Massimo bread social media pages as the situation progresses. For any immediate concerns, please reach out to our Customer Support at 1-800-22-6688,” it said in a statement.