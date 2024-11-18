QR code system procurement for Johor causeway to be finalised this year - Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: The meeting of the Special Committee Tackling the Johor Causeway Congestion today has agreed that the procurement for the use of a quick response (QR) code system for the border crossing with Singapore will be finalised this year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the decision was made following the proof of concept (POC) after a QR Code System was implemented at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) during the first phase, focusing on Malaysian bus passengers and motorcyclists starting from June 1.

“The POC results were presented, and the meeting agreed in principle to finalise the procurement process within this year,” he told a press conference after meeting at Bukit Aman here..

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, and Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Saifuddin Nasution added that the meeting also agreed to extend the use of the QR code system to other vehicle users in phases starting next year.

Meanwhile, he said that based on the analysis from the use of the QR code system, it is estimated that over two million users per year will benefit during its implementation period, significantly reducing waiting times, especially during peak hours.

In addition, Saifuddin Nasution said that during the meeting of the comittee, which was established in 2019, a progress report on 52 initiatives aimed at reducing congestion at the Johor Causeway was presented, with 22 initiatives completed, 10 currently being implemented, and 20 yet to be carried out.

He noted that the meeting also included a report on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), where the Home Ministry functions as the regulatory agency to facilitate the movement of goods and people.

The meeting was also informed that the Ministry of Transport would lead discussions with Singapore on a proposal to assess the feasibility of rerouting commercial vehicle traffic from Woodlands to Tuas.

The meeting also considered a proposal to improve existing passes issued by Malaysia, such as the DE Rantau Nomad Pass, to enable professionals and skilled workers to reside in the JS-SEZ while working in Singapore.