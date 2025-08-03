Queen extends greetings on International Women’s Day 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today extended her warmest wishes to all women in Malaysia, in celebration of International Women’s Day 2025.

With this year’s theme, ‘Wanita Beraspirasi Membina Legasi’, Her Majesty expressed her deep appreciation for women, recognising them as the pillars of their families, society, and the nation.

The Queen also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of women, not only within the family unit but across various professional fields.

“The ingenuity and wisdom of women in overcoming challenges make them a source of inspiration, in building a meaningful legacy for future generations.

“I also pray that every woman remains resilient and passionate in all her pursuits,” she said in a post on the official Facebook page of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.