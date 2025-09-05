Queen extends prayers for Malaysian pilgrims performing haj

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia has prayed for all Malaysian pilgrims performing the haj in the 1446H/2025M season to be blessed with good health and for their pilgrimage to proceed smoothly.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, Her Majesty also prayed for the pilgrims’ journey to be eased in all aspects.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also graciously presented contributions to two Istana Negara officers who will be performing the Haj this year.

They are Royal Malaysian Air Force aide-de-camp Brig Gen Amrul Yacob and his wife Anis Yusnita Soip, as well as Royal Malaysia Police special duties officer to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, Supt Mohd Irwan Rasul and his wife Nur Kamilia Faizol.

The presentation ceremony was held at Istana Negara today.