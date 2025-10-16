Queen grants audience to Johor Sustainability Centre delegation

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, granted an audience to a delegation from the Johor Sustainability Centre at Istana Negara.

The delegation was led by Johor Sustainability Centre Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad.

Hasni briefed Her Majesty on the centre’s initiatives and planning for sustainability policies in Johor.

Also present were Permodalan Darul Ta’zim Sdn Bhd president and chief executive officer Datuk Ramlee A. Rahman.

Associate Professor Dr Lim Yaik Wah, head of the Department of Architecture at UTM’s Faculty of Built Environment and Surveying, also attended the audience.

Among the matters discussed was the plan to establish the Raja Zarith Learning Centre.

This centre will feature a low-carbon building serving as a learning and interaction hub for youth and students in people’s housing areas.

Her Majesty was also briefed on the Johor Green Development Policy 2030.

The audience was documented on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. – Bernama