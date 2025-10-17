Queen opens KL Park Festival 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today officiated the Kuala Lumpur Park Festival (KLPF) 2025 at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa here.

Upon arrival at 10 am, Her Majesty was welcomed by the Prime Minister’s wife and Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Also present were the wife of the Chief Secretary to the Government Puan Sri Maheran Jamil, Federal Territories Department director-general Datuk Seri Noridah Abdul Rahim, and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Organised by Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the second edition of the festival runs until Oct 26 and is open to the public for free, aiming to bring city residents closer to nature while encouraging healthy living and appreciation of urban green spaces.

Dr Zaliha, in her speech, said the festival not only celebrates floral beauty but also drives green economic growth through tourism, hospitality and small business activities.

She said the event, expected to attract 250,000 visitors, strengthens the local horticulture industry through collaboration among nursery operators, landscape designers, students and researchers.

“The festival provides a platform to showcase innovative landscape designs, green technology and sustainable local solutions,” she said.

Held biennially, KLPF 2025 also serves as a prelude to Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and supports the CHASE City vision for a clean, healthy, advanced, safe and eco-friendly capital.

Dr Zaliha said city parks serve not only as recreational areas but also as natural cooling systems, water catchments and biodiversity hubs.

“This event highlights the conservation of Malaysia’s floral heritage, including endemic species from across the country, positioning urban parks as genetic banks and biodiversity archives,” she added.

Among the main attractions at the festival are the Mystical Titiwangsa, a multi-sensory experience; KL Genta: Drum and Dance Festival celebrating ASEAN cultural rhythms; and the ASEAN Halal Food Fiesta featuring regional cuisines. - Bernama