Queen visits grave of late Corporal Muhammad Faizal

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today visited the grave of the late Corporal Muhammad Faizal Abd Razak at the Kampung Kuantan Muslim Cemetery in Batang Kali, Selangor.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, Her Majesty also met with Muhammad Faizal’s widow, Noratiqah Mohamad Sayuti, at the family home in Desa Alam Ria, Batang Kali.

Her Majesty later joined the tahlil and special prayers for the deceased.

“The Queen also presented a contribution to the widow, conveyed condolences and offered words of encouragement to the family.

“The Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor also extended cash assistance, school supplies and baby care items,” the post read.

Present were the wife of the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Puan Sri Dr Noor Azizah Abdul Latif, Grand Chamberlain Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini and senior officials of Istana Negara.

Muhammad Faizal, 32, a police outrider for His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, died after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident en route to work on Sept 2.

He is survived by his widow and three children.