KUALA LUMPUR: Racial unity was one of the main topics for both government and opposition Members of Parliament on the final day of the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) said he had observed recently that relations and unity between races seemed to be increasingly fragile, with several issues brought up seen to be causing misunderstanding and doubts among the people.

“In recent weeks, I’ve found that relations and unity between races seem to be increasingly fragile. While some criticise the guidelines for Muslims which supposedly will cause racial disharmony, others propose and support the creation of a Minister for Non-Muslim Religious Affairs to strengthen racial unity.

“... and the latest is the proposal to enact an Anti-Racial Discrimination Act to ensure racial harmony and unity. The reality is that racial relations and harmony depend on us. We shape the relationship and unity between races in Malaysia, after the divide-and-rule policies implemented by the British,” he said during the session.

He also raised the issue of the involvement of certain races in community programmes such as Neighbourhood Watch (KRT) and Tabika Perpaduan, for example, which do not reflect the racial composition of the country.

Malaysia’s education system today, he added, should reflect racial diversity to foster the spirit of national unity and act as the bastions of unity and not agents of division among the people.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (MUDA-Muar) wants the government to empower the role and quality of national schools, which should be the best platform to foster unity among students of various races and religions.

He said this measure should be expedited as he is concerned about the current reality where parents seem to prefer sending their children to private, international and vernacular schools, making it difficult for students of different races to mix.

“Previously, schools had children of various races and religions, but today it is very different because some classes have no Chinese community at all, and this is concerning.

“So, I suggest that the government provide special incentives for national schools so that parents can make these national schools their first choice, provide free tablets to reduce the digital divide and ensure nutritious food is provided for free,” he said, in addition to calling for a syllabus overhaul to improve the quality of national education.

Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang), meanwhile, raised questions about the model and methodology that will be implemented by the Ministry of National Unity to improve unity among Malaysians and create a harmonious society.

He said this was due to various recent issues that are feared to have caused disharmony among the people and strained racial unity.

“What I am raising is to (get) transparency for the sake of national unity, that’s why the government needs to act immediately because the people are waiting for clear, fair and effective solutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) called on Members of Parliament to practice ‘rahmah’ politics, which is based on love, justice and compassion, and to reject politics that could cause division and disrupt national harmony.

“We must ensure unity is strengthened, harmony is preserved and we need to practice ‘rahmah’ politics and reject politics of slander,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues today.