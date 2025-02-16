KUALA LUMPUR: Racist behaviour, discriminatory remarks and divisive rhetoric have no place in our society, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Gobind, in a statement today, said such actions are not only hurtful but also undermine racial harmony.

“Incidents like the recent case involving a stall owner using derogatory terms against the Indian community must be dealt with swiftly. At the same time, I call on community and religious leaders, as well as all Malaysians, to actively promote inclusivity and mutual respect.

“We must work together to build a society where every individual is treated with dignity, regardless of race, ethnicity or religion,” said Gobind, who is also DAP national deputy chairman.

Recently, a post showing a corn seller placing a sales announcement with racial sentiments went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, PKR vice president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad expressed regret over the incident in Kota Warisan, Sepang.

Nik Nazmi, who is also Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister, said such actions do not reflect the values of humanity and unity embraced by Malaysians.

“We live in a multiracial, multireligious and multicultural society. Every individual deserves to be treated with respect and without discrimination. Using derogatory terms to describe any race is unacceptable, and our words reflect both personal and societal values.

“This incident does not represent any particular race. In most cases, only a small group of people engage in extremist or racist behaviour. We must not allow the actions of a few to jeopardise the harmony between communities,” he said.

Nik Nazmi also called on all parties to remain calm and avoid escalating the issue in a way that could disrupt social harmony.

Yesterday, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said any action or statement that threatens racial and religious harmony in the country is unacceptable and cannot be compromised.