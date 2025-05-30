PETALING JAYA: Former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has hinted at future endeavours following his resignation, saying he will reveal more details in due time.

The Pandan MP said he has been inundated with messages since announcing his departure from the Cabinet.

“I’ve been on leave since Wednesday, and my current mission is to reply to thousands of messages and join the conversations on X.

“I already have a plan for what I want to focus on next, but I’ll wait until everyone has calmed down — after Hari Raya Haji and all that.

“I’ll share more later.

“The true potential of this country lies in its ordinary people. We need to get back to harnessing that potential,“ he wrote in a post on X.

Rafizi’s resignation came shortly after his loss in the PKR party elections, where he failed to defend his deputy president post. He secured 3,866 votes, while Nurul Izzah Anwar clinched the position with 9,803 votes.