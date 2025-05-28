Rafizi resigns from Cabinet

PETALING JAYA: Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has announced his resignation from the Cabinet, effective June 17.

In a statement yesterday, he said he had submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and would begin utilising his remaining annual leave starting today until his final day in office.

“I joined politics to cultivate a new political culture grounded in accountability and the people’s mandate. My recent defeat in the party elections means I no longer have the mandate from my party to translate its agenda into government policy,” Rafizi said.

He added that, in keeping with democratic practices in other countries, party leaders who lose internal elections should step aside for those with a renewed mandate to serve in government.

Rafizi also expressed his gratitude to the leadership and civil servants at the Economy Ministry, praising their professionalism and ability to craft effective economic policies and programmes.

“My final responsibility as minister has been the completion of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which is now ready to be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming session,” he said.

According to Rafizi, the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) places significant emphasis on comprehensive education reform, including structural changes involving the Education Ministry.

“I hope the Cabinet will uphold these bold reforms, even after my departure,” he said.

Rafizi’s resignation follows a decisive defeat in the recent PKR deputy presidency race, where Nurul Izzah Anwar secured over 70% of the vote.

She was officially elected as the new deputy president with 9,803 votes, while Rafizi received 3,866 — marking a significant shift in party leadership.

Before the election, Rafizi had indicated that he was prepared to step down from his ministerial post if he failed to retain his position, framing the move as a gesture of respect for the grassroots mandate.

He also reassured that the internal party contest would not impact the functioning of the Unity Government.

“I have spoken with my colleagues in the government, including those from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Barisan Nasional, and assured them that this internal party contest will not disrupt the administration,” he had said.

Rafizi also affirmed that he would continue serving as Pandan member of parliament.

Previously, Rafizi also said that once he is no longer bound by his responsibilities as a minister, he will have more freedom to speak out on various issues without being constrained by Cabinet ethics.

“Firstly, I will no longer be burdened with the heavy responsibilities of a minister. Secondly, I’ll be happier because my hands and mouth will no longer be tied,” Rafizi said.

He also stressed that the recent PKR party elections would not disrupt the stability of the Unity Government.

Rafizi also expressed his gratitude to Malaysians, government officials, the private sector, the media, and all stakeholders he had collaborated with during his tenure.

He emphasised that the journey to build a stronger, high-income economy is far from over and must persist—regardless of the challenges—for the sake of future generations.

Rafizi served as the economy minister, having been appointed to the role by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following the 2022 general election.