Rahmah cash aid lifeline for low-income group

PETALING JAYA: Recipients of the Rahmah Cash Aid (RCA) have thanked the government for providing much-needed financial relief, especially as the cost of living continues to rise.

The RCA is a phased cash assistance programme by the government aimed at easing the financial burden on low-income individuals and households to help them meet their necessities.

Nur Haziqah Qistina, 23, a management trainee who falls under the single category (individuals earning RM2,500 and below), said the aid has been a lifeline as she just joined the employment world.

“I started working about five months ago, and it’s been challenging to manage my funds with additional expenses like groceries and rent, but I am lucky to live near an LRT station, which saves me from having to drive.”

She said as a trainee, her salary is just enough to break even after covering all her expenses.

“Receiving the RM150 in RCA has been a relief, as it gives me a financial cushion in case something unexpected comes up,” she said.

Another recipient in the single category, Afif Zuhairi Alias, 25, an IT support specialist, said the RCA has helped cover his petrol and food expenses.

“I use the money for my petrol since I ride a motorcycle. It’s a small saving, but it eases the burden of personal expenses and groceries such as noodles, eggs, and rice.”

Afif Zuhairi expressed gratitude for the aid but pointed out that the amount is still insufficient, even for a single person.

“I just received RM150. While I know I’ll receive more throughout the year and across phases, with the current cost of living, there’s not much that can be purchased with this sum. It may seem like I’m complaining, but that’s the reality because rent and other commitments are high.”

He also stressed that relying solely on government aid is not enough for single individuals like him.

“For others, I think it’s crucial to consider doing extra work or taking on side gigs to earn more. The cost of living keeps going up, and depending only on aid alone won’t cover all expenses.”

In addition to single recipients, the RCA also supports families with children with a RM150 payout in the first phase.

Napiaan Abd Rashid, 32, said the RCA helps reduce household costs, particularly for daily essentials. I have two children in school, and with the rising costs of school supplies, the aid is helpful to me and my husband.

“I also use the money to buy groceries and household items, which helps a lot. Though the amount may not cover everything, it certainly eases our burden and I’m deeply grateful for the support.”

Napiaan said while the aid may not cover all his expenses, it serves its purpose of helping families cope with the financial strain.

“The RCA is not meant to provide everything, but it’s a big help in easing the pressure.”

Phase 1 of the RCA payments began on Jan 22, with eligible recipients set to receive the aid throughout the year in four phases.

According to the Finance Ministry, this year’s allocation is RM2.3 billion, up from RM2.1 billion last year.

“The RCA will also benefit nearly nine million recipients, representing 60% of Malaysia’s adult population,” the ministry said in a statement on Jan 21.