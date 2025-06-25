Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council boosts ties with 250 members

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council (MPBC) brought together more than 250 members and key Malaysian government agencies to enhance economic collaboration between the two nations.

MPBC Acting Chairman Usman Ahmed highlighted the formation of the Malaysia-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry as a major step forward. The chamber, officially endorsed by both governments, will alternate leadership between Malaysian and Pakistani representatives.

“A legally recognised joint chamber is essential for fostering genuine trade and investment growth,” Ahmed said at the MPBC Networking Reception and Dinner.

Attendees included representatives from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

Since its founding in 2013, MPBC has worked to strengthen bilateral trade, tourism, and investment. Ahmed, who also leads Gamalux Oils Sdn Bhd, noted the council’s efforts to improve governance, visibility, and trade engagement.

“By 2030, we aim to solidify economic ties through structured trade facilitation and policy advocacy,” he added.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, praised MPBC’s role in trade missions and business delegations. He emphasized Pakistan’s competitive exports, including rice and textiles, and highlighted successful Malaysian ventures like FGV Holdings Bhd in Pakistan.

Malaysia-Pakistan bilateral trade hit US$1.5 billion in 2023, with Malaysia exporting palm oil and electronics while importing Pakistani rice and petroleum.