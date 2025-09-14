Raja Muda of Perlis calls for strategic measures to boost batik industry

BANDUNG: The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail has called for strategic measures to ensure the continuity and advancement of the batik industry in the region.

His Royal Highness stated the batik industry faces various challenges including environmental sustainability issues, product counterfeiting, lack of successors among younger generations, and stiff global competition.

“The value chain in the batik industry must be strengthened from small artisans to large-scale industry players through incubation programmes, e-commerce platforms, quality certification and copyright protection.”

“Creative tourism can be developed through initiatives such as the Batik Trails Nusantara linking heritage towns and cities in Malaysia and Indonesia.”

“This initiative can bring together experiences of batik workshops, art galleries, local homestays and regional culinary delights to attract tourists and strengthen the local economy.”

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin made these remarks after witnessing the batik-making process at Batik Komar in conjunction with Universiti Malaysia Perlis International Leadership Mobility 2025.

His Royal Highness noted that batik in Malaysia has developed into a national identity with Perlis equally committed to elevating it through UniMAP.

“Close collaboration between universities and industry must be strengthened through cooperation with institutions in Indonesia and Malaysia in research on natural dyes and green textile technology.”

“Technical and Vocational Education and Training must also be strengthened through student exchanges, cross-border apprenticeship programmes and modern batik-making skill modules.”

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin added that the visit is expected to catalyse collaborations benefiting both Malaysia and Indonesia as an example of heritage progressing with innovation.

His Royal Highness expressed hope for the Nusantara Batik Sharing Initiative with UniMAP as an academic bridge and Perlis as a regional hub for batik innovation.

The Raja Muda of Perlis reminded younger generations to regard batik not merely as clothing but as a language of identity and national pride. – Bernama