ARAU: The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, today voiced his disapproval over the attitude of certain civil servants in the state, who were found to be placing personal interests above public service.

In this regard, His Royal Highness urged these civil servants to enhance their work ethic, including better management of office hours, to set a positive example and uphold the integrity of the public service.

“There are civil servants who prioritise self-interest over the welfare of the people. I have received reports, and I have personally experienced their work attitudes. However, change is not impossible, and they must be willing to change themselves before they are forced to change. So, change your work culture,” the ruler said.

“I urge these civil servants to follow the good example set by their colleagues. I hope those involved understand the message I am conveying,” said Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin in his royal address at the state investiture ceremony, held in conjunction with the ruler’s 82nd birthday celebration at Istana Arau, today.

Also gracing the ceremony were the Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid; Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

The Raja of Perlis wanted the state to progress alongside others, and not be left behind, emphasising that everyone must diligently perform their duties, to ensure that the state’s administration drives development effectively.

At the investiture ceremony, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin conferred state awards and medals to 25 recipients, a number symbolically chosen to mark the Silver Jubilee celebration, commemorating 25 years of his reign as the Ruler of Perlis, observed from April 17 this year until April 16, 2026.