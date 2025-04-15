KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus), as the operator of Rapid KL bus and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) shuttle bus services, is set to introduce two new zones for its Rapid KL On-Demand service from Thursday (April 17).

It said the two zones would involve Terminal Puchong Utama-Puchong Prima, with residents set to enjoy more transportation options to surrounding areas, besides further facilitating the connecting journey to the Puchong Perdana Station.

“The Rapid KL On-Demand in the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn-Taman Desa Baiduri MRT zone would benefit residents in the surrounding Balakong area to continue their journey with connectivity to Rapid KL train services,” it said in a statement today.

It added that the Rapid KL On-Demand coverage for the existing Asia Jaya zone would also be expanded from Thursday.

The Asia Jaya zone would be branded as PJ Sentral-Section 7 and 17 zones and is an improvement as well as a replacement for the T786B (Asia Jaya LRT-Phileo Damansara MRT) route.

Rapid Bus acting chief executive officer Ku Jamil Zakaria said, in the same statement, that a total of 10 vans would be used in daily operations at the new zones.

“The number of vans used at each location will be different, based on studies and the needs of each location,” he said.

The statement added that, as of March, the Rapid KL On-Demand service is operating in 37 zones around the Klang Valley and Penang, with an average of 4,753 people using it daily.