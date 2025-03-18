Raya cookies for security teams, health workers in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Thirty-three government agencies, departments, and government-linked companies (GLCs) today contributed Hari Raya cookies to members of the security teams and health workers in appreciation of their dedication and sacrifices.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the initiative also reflects the government’s gratitude towards frontline workers, particularly uniformed personnel, security forces, and healthcare professionals, who have worked tirelessly to protect and save lives.

“It is even more meaningful because this event is held during the month of Ramadan,“ he said when speaking at the handing over of Hari Raya Aidilfitri Cookies at Menara Kinabalu today.

He also expressed his gratitude to them for helping Sabah during the floods, especially in Kota Marudu, Kota Belud, Telupid, Pitas, Beluran, Lahad Datu, Sandakan, Beaufort, Tongod and Paitan.

He said that the Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of continuous rain from today (March 18) until Friday in Sabah, Sarawak and the southern peninsula.

“Apart from the floods, a fire disaster also occurred recently in Likas which resulted in 80 families losing their homes,“ he said, adding that frontline workers risk their lives every day to protect the people and the state.

Therefore, Hajiji said the donation was a symbol of appreciation by the people of Sabah to security personnel and health workers who would be on duty during Aidilfitri.

He hoped that it would also serve as a motivation for them to continue providing service with dedication.