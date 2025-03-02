Recycling plant destroyed in fire at Alma Industrial Area

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A recycling plant was destroyed in a fire at the Alma Light Industrial Area last night.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries, as it is understood that there were no workers were present at the site when the fire broke out.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations commander Mass Rafiuddin Mass Ariffin said the department received a distress call at 9.37 pm before rushing to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the fire involved a plant covering an area of 2,787 square metres, with an estimated 60 per cent of the plant destroyed.

“It took the firefighters approximately two hours to bring the blaze under control,“ he said when contacted today.

Mass Rafiuddin said that the firefighters then carried out ‘overhaul’ work to ensure that there were no embers, flames, or smoke in the affected area, with the operation concluding around 6 am today.

He added that over 100 firefighters from the Bukit Mertajam, Sungai Bakap, and Batu Kawan Fire and Rescue stations, along with volunteers from the Kulim, Sungai Jawi, Permatang Pauh, Taman Sukun, Permatang Tinggi, Padang Lalang, and Valdor volunteer fire brigades, were involved in the operation.

“The cause of the fire and the extent of the losses are still under investigation. Further inquiries have been handed over to the fire Investigation unit for further action,” he said.