PUTRAJAYA: The Education Reform Agenda planned by the Ministry of Education (MOE) is actively progressing at all levels to ensure that the nation’s education system remains relevant and capable of addressing current challenges effectively.

This agenda focuses on six key areas namely digitalisation; language; literacy; Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM); Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET); and preschool education.

“This year, MOE is focusing on a new education development plan to replace the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025, as well as preparing for the school curriculum of 2027.

“The Generasi Madani (GenMADANI) programme is also being implemented in schools as a platform to foster unity and build the character of a civilised, ethical, and integrity-driven Malaysian nation,” according to a MOE statement today.

The statement was issued in response to King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s royal address at the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament today.

In the royal address, His Majesty said that the government’s efforts to implement reforms in education, technical and vocational training, and youth development would produce a more skilled future generation. The King also expressed support for efforts to strengthen family values and community well-being.

Meanwhile, the MOE said it would remain proactive in enhancing educational infrastructure to ensure access to quality education for all students, and that it would heed the King’s decree for the betterment of the nation’s education system and the welfare of the people.

According to the statement, under Budget 2025, the MADANI Government has approved the construction of 44 new schools, 11 PERMATA Centres equipped with facilities for teaching children with autism, and two new schools specifically for students with special educational needs.

A total of RM2 billion has also been allocated for the upgrading and maintenance of schools nationwide, RM1 billion of which was meant for the maintenance of all types of schools, including MOE institutions and the other RM1 billion for the upgrading and rebuilding of dilapidated school buildings, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

Additionally, RM100 million has been allocated for the renovation of canteen and musolla (prayer room) facilities in schools.