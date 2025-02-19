MELAKA: The Melaka government has yet to receive approval from the Department of National Heritage to proceed with repair works on one of the premises located in the historic red buildings along Jalan Laksamana, Banda Hilir, which was damaged earlier this year.

Senior state executive councillor for Housing, Local Government, Climate Change, Drainage, and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin said that the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) had submitted an application to restore the heritage building, located in a UNESCO heritage site. However, the approval process may take time as it involves multiple procedures.

“We are still awaiting approval from the Department of National Heritage to ensure that the repair work complies with the necessary guidelines, and does not compromise the building’s structural integrity.

“Restoring the building is crucial in preserving and conserving a national heritage asset, which is hundreds of years old, ensuring its legacy for future generations,” he told reporters last night.

He said this after officiating the ‘National Heritage Conference 2025’ dinner, organised by the Malaysian Institute of Planners (MIP), which was also attended by MIP president Datin Noraida Saludin.

Rais stressed the urgency of repairing the damaged section of the building to prevent further deterioration, which could affect other units in the row of historic premises.

Previously, the media reported that the wooden beams of the Street Kitchen premises, located within the red buildings, collapsed on Jan 1. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the tourists passing through the area at the time.

The incident is believed to have been caused by tremors from the heavy volume of vehicles travelling along the road, particularly on weekends and long holidays. These vibrations have likely impacted the structural integrity of the ageing buildings, many of which were constructed without modern reinforcement standards.