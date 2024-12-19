KOTA KINABALU: Several reforms will be introduced in the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) to ensure the smooth implementation of projects and reduce the incidence of delayed or ‘sick’ projects.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said that within the Ministry of Economy, which oversaw the screening and approval of projects, RMK13 would introduce improvements at the planning and screening stages to address existing shortcomings and minimise issues in the projects involved.

Citing an example, he said some problematic or ‘sick’ projects stemmed from land issues that had not been resolved during the approval and allocation stages.

“For example, a school project may proceed without land being secured. Once implementation begins, the land may be deemed unsuitable or unavailable for years, leading to delays and being categorised as a ‘sick project’ when progress lags behind schedule,“ he explained.

“Two years ago, we started a pilot project where funds are allocated for initial groundwork, requiring the land issues to be resolved first. Only then can further approval and funding for subsequent phases be sought,“ he said during a media conference here today.

He was speaking after attending an RMK13 Engagement Session with the Sabah government, also attended by Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, representing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Rafizi said another reform involved requiring projects to be cross-checked against federal or state land banks before approval, as some project applications were still seeking suitable land.

“In many cases, land is already available under the Federal Land Commissioner or the state government, but it is not referred to. We will streamline the planning process, and I believe improvements will also occur during implementation.

“Good coordination between federal and state agencies is crucial. The focus is on ensuring that federal and state governments work together to implement projects smoothly and swiftly,“ he said.

Rafizi also expressed hope that RMK13 projects would proceed without the recurring issues that caused delays in previous Malaysia Plans.