KUALA LUMPUR: The remand order for a man arrested for allegedly threatening a popular comedian and his family has been extended by three days.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the 31-year-old suspect’s remand was extended until Friday, as his initial remand period ended today.

“The remand order for the man has been extended for three days until Jan 31, and investigations are being conducted under Sections 506 and 509 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted here today.

Police arrested the man last Saturday on suspicion of making death threats against the 54-year-old popular comedian.

The threats were allegedly made after the comedian issued a statement regarding the ham issue.

Razarudin said the arrest was made following a report lodged by the comedian’s manager last Thursday.

Previously, the media reported that police had recorded the comedian’s statement over a post on his Facebook account about ‘ham’, which was said to have opened space for mocking Islam and the Prophet Muhammad’s name.