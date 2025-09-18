Remand extended in Guar Chempedak double murder probe, suspected jealousy

PETALING JAYA: A man suspected of stabbing his wife and a mobile phone trader to death in Yan, Kedah will remain in custody for another six days.

Harian Metro reported that Yan District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Abdullah said the 29-year-old suspect’s remand was extended to September 24 to assist investigations.

The suspect, arrested in Kuala Terengganu on September 12. He is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

The killings happened on September 11.

Deputy Kedah Police Chief Deputy Commissioner Baderulhisham Baharudin confirmed that the 28-year-old woman had 20 stab and slash wounds, while the man had eight, believed to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon.

The victims were found in front of a house in Taman Nona, Guar Chempedak.

Police said the suspect and the woman were still legally married, and jealousy is believed to have been the motive.