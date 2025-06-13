KUALA LUMPUR: Media practitioners can renew their expired media accreditation cards and collect them within three hours at a special counter set up by the Information Department (JaPen) in conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration.

JaPen assistant information officer S. Shamalaruban said the dedicated counter will be located at the lobby of Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), and will operate from 9 am to 4 pm tomorrow.

“Media representatives are required to bring a confirmation letter of employment from their organisation for the current year. They will then need to register in the JaPen system for the renewal process.

“We will have the cards ready within three hours. Normally, this process takes up to three days,” he told Bernama today.

The highlight of the HAWANA 2025 celebration, themed ‘Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics’, will take place tomorrow and be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Around 1,000 media practitioners from Malaysia and abroad are expected to attend the prestigious event, held to celebrate and honour the media fraternity.

Organised by the Ministry of Communications, with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, HAWANA is held annually to recognise the essential role of journalists in national development.