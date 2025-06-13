BANGI: The repair work on the Genting Peras-Kuala Klawang road requires an in-depth assessment of the affected slopes to ensure long-term safety, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the main issue in repairing the road was to ensure that the affected slopes were truly strong to prevent repeated landslides.

“The real issue is that there are several aspects that need to be improved and re-evaluated for the affected slopes,” he said at a press conference after the launch of the ‘Selangor Tekad Pendidikan Kita Programme’ here, today.

Amirudin said the repair work cannot be done in a hurry as it will only increase the risk of repeated landslides.

“If we want to speed up by just leveling the road, it might be easy, but the issue is how to strengthen the slope in the upper area.

“We don’t want to do hasty work that will ultimately create a greater potential for collapses or landslides,” he said.

Amirudin said Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture exco Datuk Izham Hashim would provide further explanation regarding the work delay, but stressed that the project was ongoing.

On Wednesday, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun expressed hope that the Selangor government could expedite the repair of Jalan Genting Peras-Kuala Klawang which was damaged by floods four years ago.

Aminuddin said the road connecting Jelebu and Hulu Langat could reduce road congestion, especially during festive seasons and school holidays, in addition to being an alternative route for road users to Kuala Lumpur if it were reopened.

Jalan Kuala Klawang-Genting Peras has been closed to road users since December 2021 due to damage caused by floods and slopes collapsed.