Repeat road crash tragedy for heartbroken father

DUNGUN: The father of university student Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20, who died after the motorcycle that he was riding was hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV), said he never expected that the same tragedy that claimed his eldest son’s life seven years ago would happen to his youngest child.

Jamaludin Hussein, 53, from Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur, said his eldest son also died in October in a road accident.

“I no longer have sons...His brother died on Oct 3, 2017. I am now left with three daughters.

“Although I am heartbroken, I accept and resigned to Allah’s will. May my sons be placed among the faithful,“ he told reporters today when met at the Forensic Unit of Dungun Hospital, here.

Jamaludin said the last time he was with Khairil Anwar was when he drove him to the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) campus in Dungun last week to start his third-semester studies.

“He exhibited no change in behaviour. He just wanted to treat his mother to a meal, buy her gold, and take pictures,“ he said, adding that the day before, Khairil Anwar recorded a video of him making fried rice for the family, which he posted on Instagram.

Jamaludin said his son’s remains will be brought home and buried at the Ukay Perdana Muslim Cemetery in Ampang, Selangor.

In the 7.35 pm incident, three UiTM Dungun Campus students died, and another was critically injured when two motorcycles they were riding were hit by a woman driving an SUV on Jalan Pantai.

The 49-year-old suspect from Kampung Sura Tengah is believed to be mentally unstable and has been remanded for four days.