BANGI: The investigation report on the alleged misappropriation of sukuk funds meant for the construction of a highway in the Klang Valley is expected to be completed within the next one to two months, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the probe is progressing well and statements have been recorded from 53 witnesses so far.

He added that more witnesses are expected to be called soon to assist in completing the investigation.

“This case will take about one or two months to complete as there are many aspects to examine and documents to analyse, including financial statements,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the 2nd Convocation Ceremony of the MACC’s Certified Law Enforcement Programme here today.

Azam said the recording of a statement from a person with the title “Tan Sri” resumed today after a six-hour session was conducted at the individual’s residence yesterday.

Earlier, media reports stated that the MACC had seized various assets, including handbags, jewellery, luxury vehicles, watches, cash and high-end properties, collectively estimated at RM32 million, believed to belong to a highway concessionaire bearing the “Tan Sri” title.

In a separate case, Azam clarified that the statement from renowned fashion designer Datuk Jovian Mandagie was recorded yesterday in Jakarta, not Bali, as previously reported.

It was earlier reported that the MACC investigation team would be in Jakarta for two days to record the statement of the 39-year-old designer, who is Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s former son-in-law, in connection with an investigation into asset ownership involving the former Prime Minister.

Ismail Sabri had been called in multiple times to the MACC headquarters to assist in investigations related to corruption and money laundering involving expenditures and funding for the promotion and publicity of the “Keluarga Malaysia” programme during his tenure as Prime Minister from August 2021 to November 2022.