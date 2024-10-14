Request for 40 % fee hike, MOH to discuss with IJN - Lukanisman

KUALA LUMPUR: A discussion will be held between the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) and the National Heart Institute (IJN) to ascertain the reasons behind IJN’s request to increase its fees by up to 40 per cent.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the ministry could not influence the fees charged to patients as IJN is not an agency under its jurisdiction.

“IJN is under the Ministry of Finance, and MOH is a client of IJN. What is happening now is IJN’s decision.MOH will discuss with IJN to find out the reasons behind the proposed increase in costs or fees.

“This will also impact MOH as we continue to refer patients to IJN. However, we cannot influence the fees charged, as IJN is not under MOH,“ he said in a press conference at the Parliament building here, today.

It was reported that IJN had requested a fee increase of between 10 to 40 per cent for patients referred by MOH, citing that it has been charging the rates set by the government since 2003.