Six family members found dead in car pulled from river

JITRA: Six individuals believed to be from the same family were discovered dead inside a car pulled from Sungai Korok near Jitra earlier today. The victims included a man, a woman, three children, and an infant.

The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 8.38 am reporting a Proton Iswara sedan floating in the river. Firefighters retrieved the vehicle and confirmed the presence of six bodies inside. Identification of the victims is still underway.

This follows reports that a family of six had gone missing after failing to return home from a visit to relatives in Taman Aman, Jitra, last Saturday. The missing persons were identified as Mohd Azim Ezzat Ishak, 32, his wife Nurul Hidayah Khalijah Razman Effendy, 31, and their four children aged between six months and nine years.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic incident. - Bernama