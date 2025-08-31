Researchers investigate soil cracks at Segamat farm after recent earthquakes

SEGAMAT: Researchers conducted a preliminary investigation today after discovering soil cracks at a farm along Jalan Buloh Kasap.

The team from Johor Minerals and Geosciences Department, Malaysian Meteorological Department and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia spent over an hour conducting fieldwork at the site.

They utilised ABEM Terrameter LS 2 equipment, a resistivity system designed for assessing underground structures.

Johor JMG director Noorazhar Ngatimin and Johor MetMalaysia director Nor Adawiah Abdullah were present during the investigation.

UTM’s Faculty of Civil Engineering was represented by senior lecturers Dr Mohd Nur Asmawisham Alel, Associate Professor Dr Mariyana Aida Ab Kadir and Dr Mohd Zamri Ramli.

Relevant parties will analyse the initial findings before drawing any conclusions.

Farm owner Ramlah Ishak expressed relief that state authorities had addressed her concerns about the ground cracks.

The fifty-six-year-old expressed confidence in the expertise of the investigation team assigned to determine the cause.

Cracks appeared in the farm area behind her house following recent mild earthquakes in the district.

Ramlah stated that the area around her house had been affected by five earthquake incidents including yesterday’s tremor.

She urged relevant agencies to take further action amid concerns that cracks could worsen during another earthquake.

Five earthquakes were recorded in Segamat beginning with a 4.1 magnitude tremor at 6.13 am on 24 August.

Subsequent quakes measured 3.2 on Wednesday at 8.59 am, 2.5 on Thursday at 7.56 pm, 3.4 on Friday at 4.24 am and 2.7 yesterday at 7.29 am – Bernama