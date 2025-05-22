PETALING JAYA: In a push against marine pollution, the Taaras Beach and Spa Resort has collected 214kg of waste from the shores of Pulau Lima and Teluk Kerma near Redang Island in Terengganu.

Over 100 bags of rubbish, containing plastic bottles, fishing nets and polystyrene, were cleared in a single day, highlighting the scale of pollution and the pressing need for continuous environmental action.

The cleanup was led by Berjaya Group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan, accompanied by his wife Puan Sri Esther Tan and the resort’s team, making the initiative a powerful show of hands-on environmental leadership.

“This effort is not just about picking up trash, it is about living our values and showing how small steps can create real impact,” said a resort spokesperson.

The waste was transported for sorting and responsible disposal at a recycling centre, ensuring much of it was diverted from landfills and repurposed sustainably.

“These cleanups reaffirm our shared environmental duty and are a call for others to take action. In the face of climate change and growing pollution, efforts such as this highlight the strength of community and common purpose.”

The resort continues to expand its sustainability agenda, with initiatives that include eliminating single-use plastics, cutting waste, conserving energy and water, protecting marine life, and supporting local communities through education and outreach.

“At Taaras, sustainability is not a destination, it is an ongoing journey. Every action, no matter how small, helps shape a healthier, more sustainable future.”

The resort remains committed to preserving the environment, championing green practices and inspiring others to join the cause.

“These cleanups are just one chapter in our larger story of environmental stewardship. They stand as a beacon of what is possible when purpose meets passion,” the spokesperson said.

“Let us continue working together for our oceans, our communities and the generations to come.”