KUALA NERANG: A restaurant and grocery shop owner was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with two counts of criminal intimidation against five teenagers and discharging a firearm in a prohibited area on Jan 27.

Yusooff Salleh, 57, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after both charges were read before Magistrate Nurul Huda Idris.

For the first charge, he is accused of threatening to cause the death of five teenage boys, aged between 15 and 16.

The offence allegedly occurred at his restaurant and grocery shop in Kampung Bagan, Jalan Nami-Naka, at approximately 11 am on Jan 27.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The second charge involved discharging a Fair Premier shotgun in a prohibited area at the same time and date.

He was charged under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a maximum penalty of one-year imprisonment, a fine not exceeding RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nasruna Anhar Nordien requested the court to deny the accused bail.

However, Yusooff’s lawyers Murtazadi Amran and Izwan Khudrir, sought bail on the grounds of their client’s medical condition, citing diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease.

The court granted bail at RM8,000 with one surety and set March 4 for the next case mention.

In the Jan 27 incident, the accused, who also works as a rubber estate supervisor, allegedly fired four shots into the air to intimidate the five teenagers, whom he suspected of stealing RM5,000 from his shop.