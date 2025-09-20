Restaurant owner seriously injured after hand caught in meat grinder

IPOH: A restaurant owner sustained serious injuries when his right hand became trapped in a meat grinder at an eatery on Jalan Silang 3 in Chemor.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call about the incident at 8.17 pm and dispatched a team from the Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Station.

The 41-year-old victim was preparing fish fillet ingredients when his hand became caught in the grinding machine.

Fire personnel found the man conscious but in significant pain upon arrival at the location.

The Ministry of Health medical team administered anaesthesia to the victim’s hand before rescue operations could begin.

The victim waited approximately 40 minutes for the anaesthesia to take effect before the rescue operation commenced.

Firefighters successfully freed the man’s hand by opening the machine’s base using special equipment.

Rescuers turned the grinding gear in the opposite direction to release the trapped hand.

The victim suffered serious injuries to four fingers on his right hand during the accident.

Medical personnel transported the injured restaurant owner to hospital for further treatment. – Bernama