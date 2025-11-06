PUTRAJAYA:The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has received various recommendations from relevant parties on measures to prevent tragedies like the crash which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students, early yesterday morning.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said that among the suggestions received was a proposal for university students to travel during the day, instead of at night, to enhance safety.

“Some have suggested that university students and undergraduates should travel during the day rather than at night, to enhance safety,” he told the media after the ‘Luncheon Talk with Editors’ session, in conjunction with the ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025, at his ministry, here, today.

Zambry also said that he had been informed of a separate accident involving an express bus, early this morning, which reportedly had students from Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) among its passengers.

“I only received information about the accident this morning. Fortunately, there were no injuries,” he said.

In the tragic incident early yesterday morning, 15 UPSI students lost their lives when the bus they were traveling in overturned at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB), near Tasik Banding, Gerik.

Meanwhile, media reported that 28 passengers, including 13 UMPSA students, survived after their express bus crashed into the rear of a trailer at KM161.5 of the East Coast Highway (LPT), eastbound, shortly after midnight last night.