KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON95 petrol will remain at RM2.05 per litre, while RON97 will increase by three sen to RM3.10 per litre from RM3.07 per litre for the period of May 22 to May 28.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that for the same period, the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan will remain at RM2.15 per litre. In Peninsular Malaysia, diesel will see an increase of three sen, from RM2.77 per litre to RM2.80 per litre.

According to the ministry, the weekly retail price setting for petroleum products is determined using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor market developments and adjust the retail prices of RON97 and diesel, taking into account crude oil price movements and supporting price stability,“ the MOF said in a statement today.

“The government will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are protected.”