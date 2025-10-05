‘Rethink use of pin-style Jalur Gemilang badges’

PETALING JAYA: The safety of using pin-style Jalur Gemilang badges issued by schools has come into question after a young girl was injured.

The Education Ministry’s push to build national pride is a positive one, but there are suggestions that it might be wise to rethink the badge design to avoid mishaps.

Civil servant Marziana Ab Rashid, a mother of two school-going children, said she supports efforts to instil patriotism but believes pin-style badges may not be suitable for young pupils.

“They may not understand the risks. They can easily get hurt, lose the badge or the metal pin could damage their uniforms if it rusts.”

Marziana suggested that schools opt for safer alternatives such as fabric badges that could be ironed on or sewn onto uniforms.

“At the very least, schools should ask for parents’ input so we can share our views and concerns.”

Another parent, Norazila Masdar, also a mother of two school-going children, echoed similar concerns, saying pin-style badges are unsuitable for students, particularly those in primary school.

She said she was aware of the risks even before the recent incident, noting that such badges could harm if not handled properly.

“They’re not appropriate for children. The sharp pins can cause injuries and I think there are much safer options available.”

Norazila believes it may not be necessary for schools to consult parents on every decision.

“Educators should already have enough knowledge to determine what is appropriate and safe for students.

“A better option would be an embroidered Jalur Gemilang badge. It’s safer, looks neat and can be sewn onto uniforms.”

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said while he supports the patriotic initiative, the injury suffered by the pupil highlights a critical oversight.

He emphasised that clear safety guidelines and product standards must be in place for any item distributed in schools, particularly those worn or handled by young children.

“While efforts to instil patriotism are important, they should never come at the expense of student safety.

“There must be proper consideration of the materials used, the item’s design, the age group it’s meant for and how it’s expected to be used. Without these standards, even well-intentioned programmes can inadvertently cause harm.”

To prevent similar incidents, Lee said precautionary steps should include avoiding sharp objects, ensuring age-appropriate materials, and involving both parents and teachers in safety discussions.

He also strongly advocated a redesign of school-distributed items that could pose risks.

“Items with sharp edges, pointed pins or detachable parts can be hazardous or even pose choking risks for younger students. We must be more thoughtful in designing and selecting these items.”

He recommended replacing sharp or hazardous items like pin badges with safer alternatives such as magnets, velcro or fabric patches.

Since April 21, all public school students are required to wear the Jalur Gemilang badge on their uniforms as part of an initiative to promote patriotism and national resilience.

A March 24 circular by Education Director-General Azman Adnan said students must wear the 5cm x 2.5cm national flag design badge.