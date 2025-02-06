Retired cop injured after car crashes into eatery

ALOR GAJAH: A retired policeman sustained minor head injuries after losing control of the car he was driving and crashing into a roadside eatery at Jalan Pantai Belimbing, Durian Tunggal, here today.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the victim, Md Nor Md Shah, 80, suffered swelling on his head due to the accident, while part of the eatery’s front porch collapsed in the 2.55 pm incident.

“Investigations found that the senior citizen was travelling from Pulau Sebang to Taman Melaka Perdana when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.

“Fortunately, no customers were at the eatery at the time of the incident. The victim was taken to Alor Gajah Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today.