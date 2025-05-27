Retired policeman among three nabbed with PDRM equipment

SEPANG: A retired police officer and two others were arrested to assist in investigations into the discovery of various Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) equipment and paraphernalia, including fake firearms, in Cyberjaya, last Sunday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said all the male suspects, aged between 29 and 64, were arrested after officers from the Cyberjaya Police Station, who were on patrol, spotted them behaving suspiciously while loading items into a Proton Waja.

He said further inspection found various PDRM equipment, including various types of fake firearms.

“We found that they were not police officers from any police station or District Police Headquarters (IPD), but rather an independent film production crew for dramas and films with a police theme.

“Initial investigations found that the equipment was used to film a local drama without any written application from the Bukit Aman Corporate Communications Division,“ he said at a press conference here today, which was also attended by Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman.

Police also seized PDRM equipment from the suspects, including two police cones, two units of magnetic bacon lights with police written on them, three pairs of police operational shoes, six police vests, two weapons resembling HK MP5s, two toy weapons resembling M416s and six traffic police hats.

He said they were all remanded for two days ending today to assist in the investigation.

Hussein said possessing police equipment and equipment, including weapons that resemble real weapons, is an offence under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, Section 89 of the Police Act 1967 and Section 170 of the Penal Code.

“We view seriously the use of PDRM equipment, uniforms, and assets without official approval, especially in film and drama productions.

“Any party wishing to involve police elements in filming is required to obtain permission from the Bukit Aman Corporate Communications Division.

“Failure to do so may not only invite legal action but also risk affecting the credibility of the national security institution,“ he said.