Rights groups want upcoming Budget to put children first

PETALING JAYA: Rights groups have urged that children must be placed at the heart of Budget 2026, warning that without a “child-first” approach, Malaysia risks failing its youngest citizens and undermining the nation’s future.

In a statement yesterday, the Office of the Children’s Commissioner (OCC) under Suhakam called for concrete investments to meet Malaysia’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It said safe schools should be prioritised, with funding channelled into repairing and modernising ageing facilities, upgrading learning materials, enforcing safety standards and supporting anti-bullying initiatives.

“Schools must also provide a safe environment for mental and emotional wellbeing. Budget 2026 should expand investment in mental health services by placing more counsellors and psychologists in high-need areas, ensuring hotlines are accessible and creating awareness programmes to reduce stigma and build a culture of care,” it said.

OCC also pressed for stronger child protection measures, warning that children remain vulnerable without proper funding to fully enforce the Child Act 2001.

It added that poverty continues to erode education, health and long-term opportunities.

“Enhancing social protection by increasing cash assistance to low-income families and expanding access to nutritious school meals is crucial,” it said, while calling for more school-based health services and expanded healthcare facilities in underserved areas.

“Every ringgit spent on children must be seen as an investment in a stronger, safer and more resilient nation. Investment in children must be the nation’s highest priority,”

it stressed.

Suka Society (Persatuan Kebajikan Suara Kanak-Kanak Malaysia) executive director Anderson Selvasegaram echoed the call, saying Budget 2026 must reinforce child protection at every level.

“It’s only when everyone is actively pushing to keep children safe and promote their

rights that we can see a safer and enabling environment for all children,” he said.

Child Rights Innovation and Betterment Foundation co-chairperson Srividhya Ganapathy said a “child-first” budget could transform children’s daily realities, from safer schools and faster protection responses to fewer hungry children and stronger long-term contributions.

She urged “ring-fenced funding” for safe schools, more child protection officers and social workers, child-sensitive justice reforms, and independent oversight through the Children’s Commissioner.

Srividhya also called for urgent investment in mental health, including adequate ratios of counsellors and psychologists, a 24/7 youth helpline and trauma-informed training for welfare officers, police and judges.

“On child poverty, targeted support such

as meaningful cash transfers, universal

school meals and inclusive education

funding are crucial to break cycles of deprivation,” she said, adding that data must be sex-disaggregated and inclusive of children with disabilities, refugees, stateless and indigenous groups.

She warned against token allocations and siloed policies, urging clear targets and transparent reporting to track improvements in child safety, hunger and absenteeism, and to speed up child-related cases.