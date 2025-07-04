RM1 million allocation for 12 MADANI adopted villages under KDN

KOTA BELUD: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has allocated RM1 million each to 12 MADANI Adopted Villages for various development projects. The funds will be used for both physical and non-physical initiatives aimed at improving local communities.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the allocation is designed for quick implementation with minimal bureaucracy. “The impact of the RM1 million allocation is immediate, fast, with no bureaucracy, for example, the installation of 40 units of solar lights,“ he said during the launch at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Pangkalan Abai.

The programme includes infrastructure upgrades such as a 150-metre drainage system to address flooding issues and a 350-metre pipe installation. Additionally, RM50,000 was allocated to the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG).

Security measures were also enhanced with the establishment of a RELA and Neighbourhood Watch (KRT) control post, supported by local villagers. Saifuddin emphasised that the programme aligns with KDN’s responsibilities and directly benefits residents. - Bernama