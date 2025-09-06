RM100 Sara aid: Kedah recipients resell groceries for quick cash

PETALING JAYA: The Kedah Consumer Association (Cake) has discovered that some recipients are reselling essential items they purchased using the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) credit to get cash.

Its president, Mohd. Yusrizal Yusoff, said the practice is believed to be carried out mostly by single individuals who don’t really need groceries and prefer cash for other uses.

“We received these complaints in Kota Setar. Traders told us that some recipients buy goods using the RM100 Sara credit, then resell them to get cash.

“Most of them are single and have no dependents. Maybe they need the money to fill up their motorcycles or top up their phone credit. So we’ve been told some are doing this,” he told Kosmo.

He added that the situation shows some Malaysians still prioritise cash over basic necessities.

The association also received complaints from recipients who had to make multiple trips to supermarkets because the system frequently experienced technical glitches.