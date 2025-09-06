Fugitive Jho Low ‘eligible’ for RM100 SARA aid – Gerakan politician claims, slamming government policy

FUGITIVE businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, has been flagged as eligible for the government’s RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) cash aid, sparking criticism from politicians and netizens alike.

The revelation came after politician Koo Shiaw Lee posted a screenshot from the MyKasih system showing Jho Low’s MyKad number marked as “eligible.”

“Jho Low’s ID card shows as ‘eligible’ in the MyKasih system. While people get stopped at the checkout when buying things, Jho Low can enjoy his eligibility with peace of mind. This is the ‘best policy that takes care of the rich,’” Koo wrote in a Threads post.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had earlier teased “good news” on July 23 before announcing that all Malaysians aged 18 and above would receive a one-off RM100 cash aid.

The assistance began rolling out on August 31 and is usable via MyKad until the end of December.

However, the aid rollout was marred by glitches on its first day as the MyKasih terminal system struggled to cope with a high surge in transactions.

The Ministry of Finance said the delays forced some shoppers to abandon trolleys filled with goods, leaving supermarket staff to restock shelves for hours.

Despite the hiccups, the ministry assured that all transactions were still being received and processed.