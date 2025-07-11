RM195.35m approved for Sabah infrastructure projects under KPKT

INANAM: The federal government has approved RM195.35 million for the implementation of 48 infrastructure development and repair projects across Sabah under the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s (KPKT) Development Programme through the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said that all approved projects would be carried out this year and overseen by 11 agencies under the ministry.

He said the allocation includes RM60.39 million for development projects, such as the construction of a car park in Foh Sang (Kota Kinabalu), a multi-purpose hall in Ranau, a marketplace in Putatan, and slope repair works.

“A total of RM39.78 million has been allocated under the ministry’s Housing Planning Division for 10 Residensi Rakyat and People’s Housing Programme projects in Kionsom, Pitas, Lahad Datu, Kota Belud, Beaufort, Kibabaig, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Kuala Penyu and Tuaran.

“Meanwhile, RM24.48 million has been set aside for the Rumah Mesra Rakyat projects, under the supervision of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad,” he told reporters after officiating the Putera Kiansom Residensi Rakyat project and handing over keys to residents here today.

Nga said RM13.74 million has been allocated to the National Landscape Department for upgrading and developing public parks throughout Sabah, developing the Kota Kinabalu Botanical Garden and conducting a master plan study for the Keningau District Council.

In addition, RM7.77 million has been approved for the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department for the construction and upgrading of fire stations in Putatan, Lahad Datu, Beaufort, Merotai, Kota Belud and Semporna.

Commenting on the Putera Kiansom Residensi Rakyat project, Nga said under the MADANI government’s leadership, KPKT has successfully completed the long-delayed project, which began nearly 22 years ago.

“The project received its Certificate of Occupancy (OC) on May 5 this year for Blocks A, B, C and D. It was first initiated in 2003 under the Third Rolling Plan 3 of the 8th Malaysia Plan but was delayed due to issues with incompetent contractors,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that the remaining six blocks would be completed by the end of August and fully occupied before year-end.

The Putera Kiansom Residensi Rakyat project features five-storey apartment blocks constructed on a six-hectare site, comprising 1,000 housing units measuring 750 square feet each, with a total development cost of RM152.9 million. - Bernama