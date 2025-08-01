RM2 million drug haul: Syndicate smuggling to Indonesia busted

MUAR: Police have dismantled an international drug trafficking syndicate after conducting four simultaneous raids in Johor and the Klang Valley, seizing drugs worth over RM2 million. The operation, carried out on July 21, led to the arrest of 10 suspects, including eight local men, one local woman, and a foreign national aged between 29 and 70.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that the raids were based on intelligence gathered since October 2024. The first raid in Parit Pulai, Parit Jawa, Muar, resulted in the arrest of a local man driving a Lexus. Authorities found 51 packets of suspected methamphetamine weighing 51.1 kilogrammes in the vehicle.

Two more suspects, a local man and woman, were detained in follow-up inspections in the same area. A second raid in Tanjung Labuh, Batu Pahat, led to the capture of the alleged syndicate leader. Five additional suspects were arrested at a premises along Jalan Parit Bakar, Muar.

In the final raid at a house in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, police seized 10.2 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and 105 ecstasy pills weighing 51.3 grams. The total haul amounted to 61.3 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and 105 ecstasy pills, with an estimated street value of RM2 million—enough to affect 306,756 users.

Investigations revealed that five suspects were key players in a network supplying drugs to Indonesia. Their roles included land coordination, boat operations, and smuggling via waterways. Hussein noted that the suspects worked full-time in drug trafficking, earning between RM3,000 and RM15,000 monthly.

Six suspects tested positive for drugs such as ketamine, methamphetamine, THC, and benzodiazepines, while three had prior narcotics and firearms-related records. Police also confiscated assets worth RM725,655, including vehicles, motorcycles, luxury watches, and cash, under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction. - Bernama