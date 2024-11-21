RM3 billion fund, various initiatives to boost workers’ skills - Steven Sim

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma) has outlined various initiatives to enhance the skills of Malaysian workers as they face the challenges of an increasingly competitive job market.

Its minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the ministry has allocated RM3 billion for skills training management in 2025, aimed at preparing the workforce for potential disruptions driven by advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“This RM3 billion will be utilised to explore ways to support the estimated 600,000 jobs that may be impacted by offering re-skilling, up-skilling and cross-skilling programmes. These efforts will help workers adapt to new workplace environments and emerging technologies,” he told a press conference following the Life At Work Awards 2024 here yesterday.

Responding to the findings from the ‘AI, Digital and Green Economy Impact on Malaysian Workforce’ study spearheaded by Kesuma on Nov 18, Sim said the initiative seeks to encourage Malaysians, especially workers, to acquire skills that will likely become essential in the job market over the next three to five years.

The study reported that 620,000 jobs — or 18 per cent of Malaysia’s 3.5 million workforce — are expected to be significantly affected in the next three to five years due to the accelerating influence of AI, digitalisation and the green economy.

Sim said the findings are vital for the government to formulate strategies to address future labour challenges while offering Malaysians a clearer perspective on job market trends.

“To address these challenges, Kesuma is planning to introduce a ‘fulfilment strategy’—a comprehensive approach to training and skill enhancement that will equip Malaysian workers to navigate the evolving job market,” he said.