RM30m boost to strengthen media ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM30 million digital transformation allocation is seen as an opportunity for media practitioners to acquire new skills, adapt to modern tools and enhance the quality of storytelling.

Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) president Mariah Doksil said the association viewed it as a significant recognition in shaping an informed and democratic society, especially in a world increasingly shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that required journalists to be equipped with the right competencies to remain relevant and ethical.

“We hope that any training or programmes under this allocation will help journalists not only prioritise factual accuracy without AI manipulation, but also retain the human soul and empathy in journalism,” she told Bernama here today.

Mariah stressed the need for inclusive implementation, emphasising engagement with state media associations especially from Sabah and Sarawak, and called for clear KPIs to measure impact effectively.

In Johor, Johor Media Club president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak said the announced allocation could be used to increase training related to AI and empower new technology in content production or digital platforms, which are increasingly popular among audiences.

“Therefore, media practitioners now need to be more proactive in learning how to use technology in the media world so that their functions and roles align with the intended objectives.

“This will enable media organisations to enhance their image and credibility as fast, efficient and reliable providers of information,” said Fauzi, who is also Malaysian Media Clubs Federation (GKMM) president.

Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia Senior Lecturer in Communications Dr Syed Agil Alsagoff said the allocation proved the government’s commitment to ensuring the media industry remains competitive and relevant.

With this financial support, he said media organisations could invest in technologies such as AI, data analytics and digital platforms to improve efficiency and the quality of content produced.

“However, as emphasised by the Prime Minister, it is important to maintain a balance between the use of AI and journalistic ethics,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when officiating the the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here today, announced the RM30 million allocation for media organisations in the country to implement digital transformation and adopt new technology in content production.

The HAWANA 2025 celebration, organised by the Ministry of Communications with Bernama as the implementing agency, is aimed at recognising the role and contributions of media practitioners in the nation’s development.

May 29 has been gazetted as National Journalists’ Day in conjunction with the first publication of Utusan Melayu on May 29, 1939, to commemorate the contributions of industry players who have been instrumental in shaping an informed society.